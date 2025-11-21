Shane Gillis Says Trump Is Close to Getting ‘Biden Brains’

Shane Gillis thinks President Donald Trump is approaching “Biden brain” territory.

The comedian, 37, speculated on the state of the 79-year-old president’s health in a new episode of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast on Thursday.

“You think he’s getting dementia?” comedian Matt McCusker asked his co-host.

“I mean, I don’t know. He just seems a little slower than usual,” Gillis responded.

“There’s speculation that T-Dog might be rocking Biden brains,” McCusker went on.

“He’s definitely not at Biden brains yet,” Gillis replied. “But he’s circling the drain.”

The two-time SNL host proceeded to cite Trump’s shocking “piggy” comment at a female reporter as proof.

The president drew outrage when he hurled a demeaning insult at Catherine Lucey, Bloomberg’s White House correspondent, who asked him about the release of the Epstein files aboard Air Force One last week.

“If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not—” Lucey began to say.

Before she could finish, however, Trump pointed his finger at her and barked, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy.”

Gillis lampooned the comment on his podcast, jokingly pointing to guest Nate Marshall and shushing him Trump-style.

“‘Quiet, piggy’ was f---ing crazy. It’s pretty wild,” he said. “I just can’t think of how embarrassed that lady must have been.”

Lucey became a White House correspondent for Bloomberg in March. She previously covered the White House for The Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press.

“Our White House journalists perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favor,” a Bloomberg News spokesperson told The Guardian. “We remain focused on reporting issues of public interest fairly and accurately.”

The White House, meanwhile, has remained unfazed by the firestorm of criticism over Trump’s disparaging remark, with one official accusing Lucey of behaving “in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane” and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claiming that Americans love the president’s “frankness.”

Trump’s health has long generated wild speculation, thanks to multiple sightings of his bruised hands and swollen ankles. The president’s mental faculties have also come under scrutiny following several mental flubs and a now-infamous Oval Office doze-off.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment about the comedians’ remarks. It has consistently maintained that Trump remains in “excellent health.”