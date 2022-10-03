Comfort Meets Cute: the Evolution of Undergarments Is Here

The notion of shapewear conjures visions of archaic, rib-fracturing corsets and uncomfortable undergarments that cut off your circulation. However, modern shapewear is actually functional and comfortable (and fully sans rib-maiming). While you might reserve shaping garments for special occasions, today’s options are so cozy, they’re worthy of replacing your everyday underwear.
Enter Shapermint, a shapewear line that offers affordable undergarments that are as comfortable as yoga pants, but which snatch in the bits you wish were smoother or lifted. Previously, I had sworn off bras. I have a C/D cup, so this was not the cry of the small chested, but of the liberated (plus, I read not wearing a bra helps the girls stay perky!). But the Shapermint bra was so comfortable, I wore it all day, without wanting to rip it off the moment I got home. It has no underwire, while still giving a modest amount of lift.
It’s not going to replace your favorite push-up bra, but I actually prefer this natural look for casual outfits. It’s not as sexy as my favorite Italian lingerie, however, it’s much more practical and wearable for every day. The high-waisted panties also defined my waistline, and the set gave a more shapely look to clothing. The difference was impressive enough to get me hooked. The two-piece set had a casual pin-up look, with all the stretchiness of my favorite leggings.
Shapermint recently launched with their first brick-and-mortar retail partner, Nordstrom, where they’re already getting rave reviews. There are also camis, shorts, and tights to suit different needs. The pieces are so affordable that you can even get a two-pack of bras for fewer than 50 bucks, in regular or plus sizes. Just as athleisure wear has dominated casual clothing, the new generation of shapewear has comfort and style in mind.
