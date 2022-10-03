Comfort Meets Cute: the Evolution of Undergarments Is Here

The notion of shapewear conjures visions of archaic, rib-fracturing corsets and uncomfortable undergarments that cut off your circulation. However, modern shapewear is actually functional and comfortable (and fully sans rib-maiming). While you might reserve shaping garments for special occasions, today’s options are so cozy, they’re worthy of replacing your everyday underwear.

Enter Shapermint, a shapewear line that offers affordable undergarments that are as comfortable as yoga pants, but which snatch in the bits you wish were smoother or lifted. Previously, I had sworn off bras. I have a C/D cup, so this was not the cry of the small chested, but of the liberated (plus, I read not wearing a bra helps the girls stay perky!). But the Shapermint bra was so comfortable, I wore it all day, without wanting to rip it off the moment I got home. It has no underwire, while still giving a modest amount of lift.

It’s not going to replace your favorite push-up bra, but I actually prefer this natural look for casual outfits. It’s not as sexy as my favorite Italian lingerie, however, it’s much more practical and wearable for every day. The high-waisted panties also defined my waistline, and the set gave a more shapely look to clothing. The difference was impressive enough to get me hooked. The two-piece set had a casual pin-up look, with all the stretchiness of my favorite leggings.

