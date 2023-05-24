Shaq Finally Gets Served in FTX Lawsuit During NBA Playoffs Game
RUG PULL
There were those who doubted it could ever be done, but at long last, process servers were finally able to track Shaquille O’Neal down and serve him in the class action lawsuit over the implosion of FTX. On Tuesday night, O’Neal was handed a paper copy of the case’s complaint and summons during a Miami Heat-Boston Celtics playoff game in a Florida venue that was, until recently, known as FTX Arena. The NBA legend was at the site commentating for TNT. Adam Moskowitz, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, confirmed the serve to NBC’s ProFootballTalk, which was the first outlet to report the news after a tipster alerted them to “a kerfuffle.” Moskowitz added that his team had known where to find O’Neal because they’d watched the previous Heat-Celtics game and “knew he would be in the outside broadcasting b0oth where fans were right next door.” Process servers had been chasing O’Neal for two months, at one point reportedly chucking papers at his fleeing SUV. “He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics,” Moskowitz said.