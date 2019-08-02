CHEAT SHEET
BEWARE OF FALSE PROPHETS
South Korean Cult Leader Who Held 400 People Captive Jailed for Six Years
The leader of a South Korean doomsday cult who held 400 people captive in Fiji will get a taste of her own medicine after being sentenced to six years in prison. Shin Ok-ju convinced her followers to move to the “promised land” of Fiji in 2014, claiming the move would keep them safe from the imminent apocalypse. Once they arrived in Fiji, their passports were confiscated and the captives were subjected to brutal punishments. “The victims suffered helplessly from collective beatings and experienced not only physical torture but also severe fear and considerable mental shock,” said a South Korean court. Video footage showed Sin hitting followers, pulling their hair, and throwing them to the ground. She was arrested along with three other church leaders when they returned to South Korea in 2017.