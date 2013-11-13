Shooting Near Pittsburgh School

CHEAT SHEET
Police are responding to a shooting at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. One individual has been taken into custody by a SWAT team. The three victims were hit outside the school as they were walking to a car. Two were grazed in the head, and one was shot in the foot and arm. A spokesman for the Pittsburgh Public Schools said the three people shot are in the hospital but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Brashear is the largest high school in Pittsburgh, with 1,416 students.