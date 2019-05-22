1. GET OUTSIDE
REI’s Anniversary Sale Is Here and You Can Get Up to 50% Off Hundreds of Items
If you’ve been waiting for a sign to upgrade your outwear and outdoor gear, this is it. This is REI’s biggest sale of the year, with up to 50% off select styles. Take up to 30% Patagonia gear, like the best-selling Nano Puff Jacket in both men’s and women’s styles for $139. Or pick up the Sahara Pants from prAna that are fully convertible from pants to shorts for $48 for 21% off. This is also a really great time to upgrade your footwear for hiking and otherwise. The $49 men’s adidas Terrex ClimaCool Boat Water Shoes (25% off) gives you everyday style but with the drainage and ventilation of a water shoe. The women’s AKU Alterra GTX Hiking Boots are marked down to $195 and need minimal break-in time before you’re ready to hit the trail. On the gear front, you can get yourself a durable and classic Thule T2 Pro XT 2-Bike Hitch Rack for $480 (20% off). Or pitch a better tent this summer in the REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus Tent, on sale for $160 (30% off). Whatever you choose to pick up from this sale, it’s a once-a-year sale that you don’t want to miss.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.