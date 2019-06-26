CHEAT SHEET
EXTRA, EXTRA!
Take Up to 30% Off Anthropologie Already-Discounted Furniture, Clothing, Shoes, and More
Can you ever get enough of Anthropologie’s amazing collection of unique dresses, beautiful home goods, and statement-making shoes? Well, here’s your chance to get all of that and more for up to an extra 30% off. Anthropologie is taking an additional 25% off all sale furniture and an additional 30% off the rest of the sale section. Pick up Seashore Striped Pants for $35 (originally $98). These cotton/linen blend pants are the perfect pants to wear to the beach and then straight to a boardwalk dinner without much thought. Pair them with the Anthropologie Criss-Cross Heeled Sandals for $56 (originally $125) and you have the beginnings of a summer outfit you’ll be complimented on all night. If you’re looking for a fashion-forward beach bag, the Carson Woven Tote is down to $42 (originally $88). The woven outer bag means sand will fall right through and the removable zipper pouch will keep your things safe from the elements. If you’re really in the mood to update your furniture for the summer, the Rug-Printed Ottoman is on sale for $562 (originally $1,298) and it’ll make a statement in any room. This extra discount won’t last long so you should create your to-buy list now. | Shop at Anthropologie >
