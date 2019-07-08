The New Weekend Tee Dress From Everlane Will Keep You Cool All Summer

One of the best parts of the summer is the fact that you can get single pieces of clothing that make an impact without adding too much bulk. Take Everlane’s new Weekend Tee Dress. It’s a simple, flattering T-shirt dress that’s $30, comes in four colors, and is made from lightweight cotton.

This is the dress you’ll want to throw on when you just can’t be bothered to put on pants. Put it over a swimsuit for the beach and then change out of your swimsuit and pair it with some sandals to wear out to dinner. The four colors are a perfect summer palette with a tomato red, navy blue, white, and light sage green. This is the kind of dress I’d pair with any shoe, from sneakers to sandals, and easily wear into the fall with a denim jacket and boots. You really can’t go wrong. | Shop at Everlane >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.