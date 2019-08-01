CHEAT SHEET
Ease Yourself Out of Bed With the Philips Wake Up Light, Down to $75
Valuing your sleep hygiene is something that you should take seriously, even if everything else around you is chaos. Being able to wake up both on time and well-rested is an art form and Philips is here to help. Right now, you can get the cult-followed Philips Wake-Up Light at its best price ever (even better than Prime Day) so you can wake up feeling like you had the best night’s sleep, even if you didn’t. Down to $75, this gadget is one part alarm clock, one part futuristic dream machine. It mimics the natural light of a sunrise and helps you ease out of deep sleep before waking you up fully with noise. This is infinitely more pleasant than being jolted awake while you’re off dreaming about winning a horse race but the horse is the president (or something). It also has the option to mimic a sunset to softly shift you from read-everything-on-Instagram mode to lullaby-and-goodnight mode. Grab one today while it’s on sale and start your day on the right side of the bed every morning. | Get it on Amazon >
