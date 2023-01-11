Pantone’s Color of the Year Is Here: View Our Picks For Your Best La Viva Magenta Life in 2023

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When Pantone announced 2023’s color of the year (viva magenta), a few things vividly appeared in mind: 1) Blue from Blue’s Clues quirky and artsy pal Magenta (whom I adored) 2) the iconic OG Motorola flip-phone Razr of my childhood (and honestly, adult Kelsey’s) dreams, and 3) the song Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin, which has been playing on a continuous loop in my currently bright-magenta-frosted mind as we speak.

So, welcome to this curated list of some of the best items to explore on theme with this dazzling mauvish shade of crimson (and slight variations to suit every taste!). Prepare to go “upside, inside out” the Pantone-coined Magentaverse.

Slip Silk Pillowcase The moment I got a silk pillowcase, my hair took a breath of fresh air. I literally heard my curls whisper “thank you” to me in a sigh of relieved agony once I bid adieu to my cotton case. (It is possible I also heard things due to the subpar amount of sleep I was getting when I didn’t have a comfortable, cooling silk pillowcase as my hair’s #1 companion.) Anyway, I digress. Now my hair and I finally get some much-needed rest and relaxation. There are multiple reasons why Slip’s anti-aging and anti-bedhead silk pillowcases are top of the line – literally like sleeping on cloud eleven, if there is one—so I simply had to include it. In honor of Pantone’s Color of the Year, go for the color “Peony” or “Ultra Violet” – whichever screams more viva magenta to you. Buy At Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Current Body $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cariuma Pantone Viva Magenta Sneakers We’re walking on cloud eleven in style with these sneakers from ethical shoe brand Cariuma’s collab with none other than Pantone themselves. Available in six styles, featuring both white and magenta canvas options, the brand describes 2023’s Color of the Year as having a “verve for life and rebellious spirit.” Also, per every pair of sustainable shoes ordered, Cariuma has vowed to plant two trees in the Brazilian Rainforest. Buy At Cariuma $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lululemon Align Pants These celebrity-approved high-rise yoga pants were included in our celebratory best-selling products of 2022 piece, and it’s no wonder why celebs like Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted sporting these buttery-soft, ultra-lightweight pants. We’ve got the scoop on how these form-flattering leggings just fit differently here. Buy At Lululemon $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skims Soft Lounge Dress Down from $78 Say hello to Magenta’s younger sister, Fuchsia. This soft lounge shimmer long slip dress from Skims is the perfect pre-Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day pick. Buy At Skims $ 62 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ohza Canned Sangria It’s the Year 3000, and that one crazy enthusiastic redheaded girl from The Daily Beast is still raving about Ohza’s canned sangria (it’s me. Hi). Not much has changed; I am still living under the spell of this intoxicating beverage. Few things have hit my taste buds so sweetly (even though there is surprisingly hardly any sugar in these). Read my full take here. Buy At Ohza $ 49 Free Shipping

Quince Cashmere Crewneck Sweater I recently included this sweater in my top TikTok famous products of 2022 roundup, and I love its sleek, sophisticated design so much that I have to include it here (just in case you didn’t get the memo: it’s amazing). Buy At Quince $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Horti Piper Crocatum Pink Plant I am living for this Piper Crocatum plant with mauvish veins from Horti, and you could also be living for (and watering) it. If you don’t already have one, put your green (and pink?) thumb to the test this year. Also, as someone with a cat who likes to bite everything (he is 15 in human years, yet I feel like he is in a bit of a terrible twos phase), I was beyond excited to learn about Horti’s pet-friendly (with some pretty-in-pink) options, which you can check out here. Buy At Horti $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Clinique Almost Lipstick Black Honey Whenever there’s an excuse for me to bring this lipstick into the conversation, I am going to do so. A part of me wonders if Pantone was inspired by the craze for this cult classic lip product that is basically always sold out in choosing viva magenta as this year’s color. People are totally and justifiably obsessed with this product, myself and Scouted contributor Jennifer Panella included. (Check out her full review here.) While the shade doesn’t look magenta in the tube, when you apply the semi-sheet formula on your lips, it leaves a magenta-adjacent berry kiss that’s buildable and universally flattering. Buy At Ulta $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Sephora $ 22

