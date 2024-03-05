Sinbad Speaks Out After First Public Appearance Since Stroke

Sinbad on Monday shared his first Instagram post since 2022 to share his happiness—and surprise—at the heartening response he was given at his first public appearance since suffering a stroke four years ago.

The 67-year-old comedian, who underwent multiple surgeries and had to learn to walk again, joined his castmates from A Different World via Zoom on Feb. 29 at the Atlanta University Center in Georgia, the first date in a 10-city tour that the sitcom alums are undertaking at historically Black colleges and universities.

“Man, that was so cool,” Sinbad says after watching a clip of the Atlanta crowd loudly cheering when he appeared on screen at the event. “It’s wild that the kids even know who I am,” he added. “That’s beautiful.”

The last post on Sinbad’s Instagram before his heart-warming video was a November 2022 image showing him being helped to stand up. “Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years,” a caption on the image read.

In his video Monday, Sinbad reiterated the sentiment. “Thank you to everybody that’s been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life—it means a lot to me,” he said.

“Expect to see more of me soon,” he added. “And don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you. ‘Sinbad, I can’t believe you’re here!’ You can’t believe it? You better believe it. Miracles happen.”