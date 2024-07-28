Sinead O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed One Year Later
GONE TOO SOON
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s cause of death has been revealed to the public just one year after her passing at 56. According to the New York Post, the Grammy winner died from both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Her husband, John Reynolds, registered her death as such in London this week. According to the outlet, a respiratory tract infection that O’Connor had at the time of her death was also a contributing factor. Before the official report, the singer was reported to have died of natural causes after being found “unresponsive” in her London apartment. In January 2022, O’Connor lost her second youngest son, Shane Lunny, after he died by suicide. According to People, O’Connor took to Twitter, now X, to mourn his passing in a since-deleted message. “My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she wrote. O’Connor is survived by three other children, Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters, and Yeshua Bonadio.