Singer-Songwriter Daniel Johnston Dies at 58
Read it at Rolling Stone
Indie folk singer and visual artist Daniel Johnston has died of a heart attack at the age of 58. The singer had been in poor health and was hospitalized after a fall, according to the Austin Chronicle. He had long been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, a struggle that was captured in the 2005 documentary The Devil and Daniel Johnston. Johnston will best be remembered for painting Austin’s famous “Hi How Are You” frog mural and his earnest songs about love and life such as “Life in Vain,” “True Love Will Find You in the End,” and “Walking the Cow.” Johnston’s music has been covered by artists including Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie, and Bright Eyes.