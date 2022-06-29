‘Sister Wives’ Cast Member Comes Out as Transgender
🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈
Leon Brown, a cast member of the polygamist reality show Sister Wives, announced they are transgender and their name is Leo or Leon in an Instagram post Tuesday. Brown said they were young when they realized they were not a girl, and they had to grow up in an “incredibly gendered & restrictive” world. “[B]eing queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process. here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts,” Brown wrote. They also said their pronouns are they/them. Brown’s mother, Meri, shared the post on her Instagram story, adding “You are my sunshine.”