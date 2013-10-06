Sites Charge to Take Mugshots Down

CHEAT SHEET
There are many ways to get a clean record after an arrest: go through a court-ordered program, be found innocent, or even have charges against you dropped. But in the age of Google stalking, it's no longer that easy. The dark underbelly of the internet reveals several sites that collect mugshots for anyone to see—even in the absence of a conviction or any other record of wrongdoing. The scheme can ruin reputations, relationships, job offers, and more. But it gets worse. The sites make their money by charging the subjects of the shots anywhere from $30 to $400 to get them removed. Talk about a week-ruiner.