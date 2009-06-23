SJP, Broderick Welcome Twins

Does Manolo Blahnik make baby booties? Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick’s twin girls, conceived with the help of a surrogate, were born today in Ohio, People reports. The couple announced in April they were expecting to the surprise and delight of family and friends, who say Parker has wanted girls for a while. “I'm thrilled for Sarah, Matthew and [their son] James Wilkie,” Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall said. “More 'fabulous girls' are joining our SATC family.”