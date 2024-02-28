I’m Hooked on Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Men’s Briefs—Here’s Why

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It was a Tuesday evening after a day that seemed like a century when I finally made it to my front door to realize that my day was about to turn upside down—for the better. Peacefully waiting at my doorstep was a large package—and not just a lackluster Amazon package filled with paper towels and whatever else I forgot to buy during my last Target run—it was a true treasure from the one and only SKIMS. I have to say, my curiosity has lingered since the launch of the cult-followed celebrity brand in 2019, and with its men’s options expanding, I had to give SKIMS a try myself.

Over the last six years, SKIMS has quickly climbed its way to the top of the shapewear space, becoming a household name. Until recently, I had been a fan of the brand from afar, and not just because I’m a religious viewer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians but for the progressive-minded brand DNA the shapewear brand harnesses, including offering a wide range of sizes (XXS to 4X) and employing models of diverse sizes, shapes, and races. What resonates with me the most is how SKIMS quickly achieved cult status by filling in these gaps for real consumers with their offerings that competing brands couldn’t keep up with, both reflecting and advancing today’s culture of body positivity. (Of course, the endorsements from the entire Kardashian-Jenner family and celebrities like Ashley Graham, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Billie Eilish have helped, too.)

In 2022, my urge to conform and buy into SKIMS’ became increasingly irresistible when the reality star launched the Boyfriend Collection, the brand’s first unisex collection. Again, hitting the mark with models of various body types, SKIMS had my full attention. I know you’re wondering why it took me nearly two years to succumb to the billion-dollar cult, and the answer is fairly simple: I’m a boy who cheaps out on the basics. After all, if no one can see them, why would I spend a fortune on them? I had no idea that was about to change when I tried on my first pair of SKIMS briefs. My only regret was not buying them sooner.

Men’s Cotton 5-Inch Boxer Brief 3-Pack Now, let’s get to the fun part. After splurging on my purchases while in bed one late night, I landed on the Men’s Briefs, Men’s 5-inch Boxer Briefs, and Loose Boxers in a variety of styles and colors in sizes large and extra-large. Buy At SKIMS $ 46

If you’re a hesitant online shopper like me, you’ll understand why I felt the need to buy an assortment of sizes. While I felt confident making selects based on my daily waist range of 34-36, I had to remember that shapewear sculpts the body and is meant to be snug, and these were going to be no different.

Immediately after trying on the SKIMS Men’s 5-inch Boxer Brief in Onyx, I knew I was hooked on the breathable mid-weight cotton and would soon kiss my chafing days (and cheap underwear!) goodbye. I was quite impressed that I didn’t feel like I needed to return any of them because each size served a different purpose—my size large briefs, although snug, are the perfect pair to wear with my skinnier-set pants for a night out or a client meeting while my XL briefs are more ideal for sleeping, lounging around my apartment, or running everyday errands with a barely-there feel.

Men’s Cotton Brief 3-Pack Now, let’s talk about pricing. SKIMS briefs won’t break the bank if you are looking for quality briefs that last. Ranging from $16 for its SKIMS Men’s Brief to $52 for its Boxer Brief 3-Pack in assorted sizes and colors, my only recommendation would be to tread lightly when scouting your preferences. Otherwise, you’ll end up over-indulging and splurging a little too much—unless you don’t mind ending up with ten pairs like I did. (Pro Tip: you’ll get free shipping on domestic orders over $75). Buy At SKIMS $ 42

I took this excitement to social media, where I nodded to the reality star for creating briefs I instantly loved, and surprisingly enough, SKIMS fans sprouted in my DMs asking me questions about pricing, sizing, materials, you name it! I didn’t think my post would spark attention from as many people as it did, and soon after that, I felt there was a duty to uphold by providing my friends with my honest opinions of the shapewear brand’s wares.

Unisex Loose Cotton Boyfriend Boxer At the end of the day, I’m a simple boy at heart, and I try to keep my beauty and fashion maintenance low to prioritize the important things in life. But after seeing some of my favorite heartthrobs like Usher and Nick Bosa rocking the collection and now trying SKIMS for myself, I finally understand the “hype.” Buy At SKIMS $ 34

SKIMS checks all of my boxes: budget-friendly, breathable material, confidence-boosting fits, not to mention the two-ply pouch that keeps my junk cozy. SKIMS is on auto-replenish, and my online cart will never go without until the end of my days. Thankfully, my days are far from gone. Until then, I will continue championing SKIMS, not just for how they feel but also for how they make me feel.

