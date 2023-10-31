Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

ICYMI: Kim Kardashian’s Skims just dropped a new ad campaign featuring the inclusive shapewear brand’s latest launch last week, the Ultimate Nipple Bra. The cleverly self-aware, titillating video (pun intended, obviously) announcing the latest drop features Kardashian modeling the new faux-nipple-adorned undergarment worn under a seamless fitted t-shirt while the newly minted actress details how the drop will help fight climate change. Honestly, I’m equally as taken with her performance in the Skims advert as many critics are with her performance in the latest American Horror Story installment.

It’s not just the clever wordplay, Kim’s sharp, cheeky line delivery, or even the fact that Skims will be donating a portion of sales from the Ultimate Nipple Bra to 1% for the Planet, which lends this otherwise light-hearted; I also want the bra because, despite its novelty, it’s just undeniably cool— whether or not I find it sexy is still yet to be determined. Regardless, who doesn’t want hard nipples that “unlike the icebergs” won’t go anywhere as the world continues to melt? Just admit it—I did!

Unlike the original push-up bra, however, the Ultimate Nipple Bra features two built-in teardrop indentations for a subtle wet t-shirt aesthetic, if you will. While I have not tried the new Ultimate Nipple Bra, I have no doubt in my mind that Skims’ latest launch will quickly become my new go-to undergarment. As I’ve said before, you can say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but I stand by my long-held belief that her shapewear, loungewear, and lingerie reign supreme (sorry, Spanx).

Skims Ultimate Nipple Bra The ultimate perk-me-up addition to your bra lineup. Buy At Skims $ 62

The Ultimate Nipple Bra launches October 31, and while the built-in nipple bra has seemingly polarized the Internet, I, for one, will be buying one for myself as soon as it’s shoppable (9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. EST).

