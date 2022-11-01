Three Daily Beast Staffers Try Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear Line, With Mixed Results

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Known for its range of every-body-friendly colors and sizing, Skims is the shape and casual wear line founded by Kim Kardashian. Three Beast staffers try out the Seamless Sculpt line of body-shaping undergarments, in the name of bringing our readers an unvarnished take on sucking it in.

Emily:

I’m a certified Fat Woman™, so my number one shapewear concern is if they’ll stay put–my curves make tight clothes roll up and settle into folds like they’re hibernating for winter.

On this metric, the Skims didn’t blow me away–when I wore a set out for brunch and a show, the bralette band proved no match for my powerful underboob and the mid-rise shaping panty settled into my waist canyon with no intention of moving. That said, even though they succumbed to the roll, both were very comfortable. I forgot I was wearing shapewear: honest, no BS. And the bralette provided a decent amount of lift and separation, something I’m not sure I’ve ever experienced a bralette accomplishing before.

Skims are also sexy–like genuinely, understatedly sexy. It reminded me of that scene from Bridget Jones–ugly shaping garments make you look good (until clothes come off) while “tiny knickers” do your outfit no favors (but make a statement when finally revealed). Skims are, in this way, a revelation: structural garments that shine in the spotlight.

Erica:

Oooh, that’s how the Kardashian women look cute in skinny clothes, they wear stretchy underwear one size too small! Just kidding–kind of. Skims shapewear looks sexy, while giving better shape to your bits. If you choose your regular size, they fit quite snugly (the brand recommends sizing up for everyday wear). Unfortunately, for me, I found myself pulling at the bra and undies as they crept into places undergarments should not go, or rolled where I wish they stayed put. The bra had a minimizing, rather than lifting, effect. The pieces look chic, but didn’t inspire the same kind of love and devotion I have for Skims' Soft Lounge line and non-shaping underwear. The Soft Lounge line is the most delectably comfortable yet stunningly pretty line of homewear (that won’t look like PJs if you venture out). I’d own body-hugging dresses in every style and shade without shame. Obviously, there’s a market for all of these affordable pieces, since they sell out often, quickly. The drops are playful and unique, so though I’ve never watched an episode of KUWTK, I devotedly watch the Skims website for new pieces to covet.

Mia:

I definitely echo my colleagues’ note that most of the shapewear and underwear items I’ve tried from Skims do run small—though I found that the brand’s soft lounge collection is pretty true-to-size and extra stretchy. After becoming obsessed with the cult-favorite (and perpetually sold-out) Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress (I even convinced Erica to buy it!), I decided to give Skims’ panties and shapewear a test drive. I tested two pairs of the shapewear shorts, one with strong support (i.e. high compression) and one with light support (they also offer an ultra light support option). The strong support shorts certainly snatched my tummy and thighs like a dream, and while I wouldn’t exactly say they were comfortable, they didn’t roll down or cut off my circulation. As I expected, the mid-support was less snatching, but a bit more comfortable. Ultimately, I would opt for the strong support for a special event or an extra slinky dress, while the mid-support shorts are better for every day.

Now Skims underwear truly impressed me. I never dreamed of finding underwear that feels like nothing (in a good way), but actually looks sexy. The Fits Everybody Brief is hands-down the most comfortable pair of underwear I have ever worn in my life. Even Kim K, who admitted to not wearing underwear before Skims, said that she wears these almost daily on a recent episode of The Kardashians. I also have a couple of pairs of the Cotton Rib Brief, which I find pretty sexy, though certainly not as comfortable as The Fits Everybody. For the cotton panties collection, I definitely recommend sizing up if you’re in between sizes. Honestly, I haven’t tried a single item from Skims that hasn’t genuinely impressed me, though the Soft Lounge Dress will always reign supreme.

