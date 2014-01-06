‘SNL’ Picks Black, Female Member

CHEAT SHEET
Michelle Obama, Oprah, and Beyoncé: prepare to be mocked a lot more on Saturday Night Live. After five years without an African-American female cast member, a young comedian named Sasheer Zamata is joining the SNL cast. Maya Rudolph, who left the show five years ago, was one of only four women of color in the show's 38 years. Zamata has been training at the esteemed Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City and graduated from the University of Virginia three years ago. Her debut will come Jan. 18 with host and musical guest Drake.