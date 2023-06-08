Chloe Fineman Roasts ‘The Idol’ With Killer Lily-Rose Depp Impression

Shockingly for a show that’s all about scandal, a lot of people already have a lot of opinions about Sam Levinson’s new series The Idol. Is it as misogynistic some worried it might be? Can Levinson actually write a coherent script? Can The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) even act?! Evidently, the show has already inspired one fan—Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, who just dropped a perfect impersonation of Lily Rose-Depp’s pop-star protagonist, Jocelyn.

“Does my song fuck?” Fineman’s “Jocelyn” wonders aloud at one point. “Like, music should fuck.”

Fineman’s impressions of everyone from Jennifer Coolidge to Nicole Kidman to Timothée Chalamet have made her a favorite on SNL, and here, she puts those skills to impeccable use. In addition to some black lingerie that mimics Jocelyn’s ludicrous rehearsal uniform, Fineman also appears in a lacy red robe that she eventually pulls over her face, mimicking the moment at the end of Episode One when The Weeknd’s creepy club owner Tedros helps Jocelyn connect through her creativity through... *checks notes*... erotic asphyxiation.

Seated with several cigarettes in her hand, “Jocelyn” informs us, “Music should sound like a slut or a whore.”

As much fun as Fineman has sending up Rose-Depp’s character, affecting a deep, disaffected voice, she also gets one in on The Weekdnd’s character. “I met this guy last night; his name is Tedros,” her character says in the video. “He was dressed in a bat cape, but I think he’s gonna, like, change my whole career.”

Cue a series of clips in which Fineman sings songs like Cher’s “Believe” and Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocket Full of Sunshine” through her robe to prove she can sing like, as Tedros puts it, she “knows how to fuck.” Oh—and for those wondering, yes, she did find a way to make fun of her manager’s assertion that mental illness is “sexy.”