Michael Che Just Solved Gun Violence With One Instagram Post

Comedian Michael Che has a history of deleting his social media posts. But he might want to keep his latest one up.

On Tuesday, the co-anchor of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” posted a message on Instagram that read, “ya kno... a lot of people are not drinking bud light, cause the company used a trans person in their ad.. and these mostly right wing bud light customers have tossed all their bud lights in the trash in a blind rage.. and it got me ta’thinkin.. just hear me out..”

On the next slide, Che concluded the thought with, “what if we got trans people.. hear me out.. to do ads for guns..?”

Over the past couple of days, after Bud Light partnered with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney for an online promotion, conservatives have been publicly denouncing the beer company—and in the case of Kid Rock, firing a high-powered rifle at some cans on video. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) made a critical error when he tried to #boycottbudlight but ended up posting a video of his refrigerator that contained a beer also made by Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

Che’s post, meanwhile, received enthusiastic praise from celebrities like comedian Patton Oswalt and The Roots bandleader Questlove, as well as trans pop star Kim Petras.

“Did you just end gun crimes?” one follower wrote in response. “I think so.”