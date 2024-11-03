SNL’s Michael Che Knows Why Trump Was Blowing That Mic Stand

In this week’s “Weekend Update,” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che were both deeply disturbed by Donald Trump’s behavior at a recent rally, where he mimed fellatio with his microphone.

“Even more embarrassing, the microphone immediately tapped him on the back of the head,” Jost quipped.

Che brought the incident up again later, in a bit where he wondered why Trump even wanted to be president in the first place.

“He’s like 80 years old, his brain is mush, somebody tried to kill him twice , and yet he’s in a garbage truck pretending to like Wisconsin,” Che mused. “But then I realized: if he doesn’t win this race, he could go to jail. Like, literally, his sentencing is coming up right after the election . That’s why he’s blowing that microphone. He’s trying to suck his way to freedom.”

Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che! pic.twitter.com/vdN5M7EOo2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2024

The co-anchors also made fun of Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden , with Che saying, “Speakers hurled insults at minority groups, used Nazi rhetoric, and suggested that Democrats should be slaughtered. But [Kamala’s] got a weird laugh, so I still can’t decide.”

Meanwhile, Staten Island-born Colin Jost responded to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s speech, where he referred to Puerto Rico as a “ island of garbage .”

Jost replied, “I take offense to that, as someone who proudly grew up on an actual island of garbage.”