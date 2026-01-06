Snowflake Trump, 79, Totally Loses It at Nemesis’ Relentless Trolling

Donald Trump announced that a vague “fraud investigation of California” has started in a rage post attacking Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The 79-year-old president offered no details about the apparent probe against the Democrat, who has spent months trolling Trump online amid suggestions of a 2028 White House run.

“California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible???” Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning. “The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”