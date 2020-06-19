Sorry, Junior, but He’ll Never Love You Like He Loves Ivanka

It was billed as the Triggered Father’s Day Special and at 8 PM on Thursday, the president's namesake adult fail son sat several feet away from his father, far enough to perhaps prevent the transmission of coronavirus though that was likely not intentional.

As someone who has interviewed a parent before, I know that there are certain problems of familiarity that arise. None of these problems plagued this father and son because, clearly, familiarity is not a problem for the Trumps. Junior seemed alarmingly excited to “get” his dad. Senior seemed as if he was humoring his spawn, being a vaguely good sport. The interview was streamed on YouTube but I went to it through the Trump campaign app, which I downloaded because I’m kind of a masochist.

The first question was, “Which is your favorite Trump child and why is it Ivanka?” It was meant to be a joke but it landed like a fact because it is a fact.