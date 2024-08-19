Sour Grapes Republicans Say Biden Should Still Be Impeached

Another day, another headache for Joe Biden, with a congressional probe claiming to have found “overwhelming evidence” that the U.S president conspired to “monetize his office” for the illicit benefit of his family.

The report is unlikely to go anywhere, however, with the Republicans unlikely to even bring impeachment up for a vote.

To date, the ongoing impeachment inquiry against the incumbent leader has been largely led by the House Oversight, House Judiciary and House Ways and Means Committees. Fox News has now reportedly seen a 292-page report compiled by those panels, in which Republican Party officials claim to have exposed almost $30 million funneled to the Biden family by foreign actors over the past decade.

“The evidence uncovered in the Committees’ impeachment inquiry reflects a family selling the ‘Biden brand’ around the world with President Biden—the ‘big guy’—swooping in to seal the deal on speaker phones or in private dinners,” according to the report. “It shows a concerted effort to conceal Biden’s involvement in the family’s influence peddling scheme.”

The alleged conspiracy is understood to have been mostly carried out during Biden’s time as vice president under President Obama. A favored target of the inquiry, Biden’s notoriously wayward son Hunter is understood to feature prominently in the committees’ findings.

Hunter Biden is apparently accused of using his relationship with the then-vice president to leverage “favorable outcomes in foreign business dealings and legal proceedings.” This is understood to relate to him having “invoked his father in business dealings with Romanian, Chinese, Kazakhstani, and Ukrainian companies, resulting in millions of dollars flowing to the Biden family.”

His receipt of some $3.5 million after meeting with Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina in 2014 is reportedly cited as key evidence of illicit enrichment, accompanied by accusations he was afforded “special treatment” by IRS investigators who were looking into his alleged tax crimes.

GOP representatives reportedly say in the document “it is inconceivable that President Biden did not understand that he was taking part in an effort to enrich his family by abusing his office of public trust,” and that his family “went to great lengths to conceal this conspiracy.”

Earlier in June, House Republicans recommended the Justice Department charge both Hunter and his uncle James Biden for misleading Congress over “key aspects” of their impeachment inquiry into Biden’s administration. Those recommendations came not long after a Delaware court convicted Hunter Biden for violating federal gun laws, with him due to take the stand for tax offenses in California sometime in September.