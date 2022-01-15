South Dakota Pizza Driver Fakes Kidnapping to Get a Break From Hubby: Cops
A young South Dakota woman has admitted she just wanted “a break” from her husband when she faked her own kidnapping, authorities said. Last February, the woman’s husband received a panicked call from his wife, a 22-year-old Domino’s Pizza delivery driver, who claimed she had been snatched by armed suspects who were demanding money. The hubby said he heard pounding before the line disconnected and he got a string of texts demanding cash. As outlined in court documents, a fellow Domino’s worker then began receiving ransom texts that said “call the cops and she’s hurt get the money and she leaves without harm.” An unknown number then pinged the concerned hubby with a text reading, “I don't have long I love you please help.” Investigators tracked the numbers and found the woman with another man in a neighboring town. Though she initially claimed she was a victim, prosecutors say she later admitted to hatching the plan to get a breather from her hubby. She was charged with attempted grand theft and will be arraigned on Jan. 26.