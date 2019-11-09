AWFUL
South Korean Facility Sent Children Overseas for Adoption: AP
A notorious government-sponsored facility in South Korea that kidnapped, abused, and enslaved children and disabled people in is care for decades was sending some children under its care overseas for adoption, according to an Associated Press investigation. The investigation found direct evidence that the facility, Brothers Home, sent 19 children abroad for adoptions, and indirect evidence that at least 50 more occurred between 1979 and 1986. J. Hwang, one of the children at Brothers, was 4 in 1982 when police officers found her on the street and took her to the facility, according to police documents. The AP reports that she was eventually sent to a new home in North America. “One of my main questions is wondering if I was supposed to be [at Brothers], or if my parents, my biological parents, are still out there looking for me,” Hwang said. “Why me?” The AP reports that there are likely more adoptions from Brothers Home that will never be known, as many of the documents have been lost, destroyed, or withheld by the government and adoption agencies.