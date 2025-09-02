‘South Park’ Teases New Attack on Trump

South Park is back this week and a teaser for the upcoming episode hints at a new front in the show’s attack on Donald Trump.

This week’s episode “Wok is Dead” will center Butters’ pursuit of a Labubu doll for his girlfriend’s birthday, a new teaser reveals. He “experiences the reality of tariffs,” the episode description reads, when he has to buy a Labubu doll for his girlfriend’s birthday.

The episode will also bring back its Trump character and his Satan lover, the teaser also reveals, with a brief look at Satan and Trump coming down the stairs from Air Force One.

Labubu picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

The labubu craze is ripe area for the series to explore. The growing obsession with the boxed collectibles has led to some being sold for staggering prices. In July, one of the dolls, typically sold for $20 to $30, was sold on eBay for $10,585. In the era of Trump’s tariffs, which have driven up consumer prices across the board in the U.S. on everything from manufacturing and cars to clothes and electronics, there’s plenty for the series to explore on the subject.

The last episode of the season, “Sickofancy‚” mocked America’s growing dependence on ChatGPT, as well as the tech moguls who vie for a place in Trump’s good graces. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appear on screen in that episode to deliver Trump shiny gifts in the Oval Office.

The series’ previous takes this season have included ICE raids, Trump’s DC takeover, and of course, its merciless mocking of Trump’s physical body. The scathing episodes have earned the series its most watched season in years. But mocking Trump and his administration has proved to require more time and prep, an insider claimed when the show revealed it would stick to its one week on, one week off schedule moving forward.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend Paramount+’s South Park In San Diego event during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+

A source told Deadline last week that what creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker “are doing means this year’s episodes need more time than usual to put together, to finish” since “so much happens right now in just one day with Trump. No one’s going to sacrifice getting it right, even if we have to push getting it to air, and if that makes the season longer, so be it.”