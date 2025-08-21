Donald Trump’s Micropenis Is Back in New ‘South Park’ Slapdown

South Park struck another low blow at President Trump in its latest episode Wednesday, once again making fun of his allegedly “teeny tiny” penis.

Trump’s allegedly small manhood was a consistent joke throughout Wednesday night’s episode and referenced in numerous scenes.

The episode, titled “Sickofancy,” shows recurring character Towelie discovering the Lincoln Memorial has been replaced with a statue of Trump, complete with his small genitalia engraved into the marble.

The statue bases Trump’s facial expression on the one in his famous mugshot taken in August 2023.

Towelie’s brief tour of D.C. also takes him to the Thomas Jefferson Statue, which has similarly been remodeled with Trump’s face and has a small penis added on.

South Park, the Thomas Jefferson Statue remodeled with Trump's face and a small penis. Comedy Central

The micropenis jokes didn’t stop there: a major running gag throughout the episode showed countless businessmen and world leaders giving Trump gifts and praising his penis, presumably in exchange for business favors.

Early on, Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Trump in the Oval Office to present him with a gift and to flatter him, telling him, “Mr. President, your ideas for the tech industry are so innovative, and you definitely do not have a small penis."

South Park, Tim Cook bribing Donald Trump Comedy Central

The joke comes mere weeks after the real-life Cook presented Trump with a 24-karat gold gift at a press event.

After Cook, South Park showed the Emir of Qatar offering Trump his own gift, in reference to the $400 million jet the Qatar royal family gifted Trump in May.

The Qatar leader also assured Trump, “You do not have small penis.”

South Park, Mark Zuckerberg shown bribing Donald Trump Comedy Central

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly appeared to offer Trump a Meta headset.

The episode skipped past Zuckerberg sucking up to Trump and went straight to Trump telling him, ”Thanks so much for the gift you little b---h, now get out of here."

Other businessmen and world leaders were shown waiting outside the Oval Office with gifts in hand. As they waited, a Trump adviser told them, “As a reminder, please stay five feet away from the President at all times and avoid staring directly into his penis.”

“Sickofancy” airs a month after South Park‘s season 27 premiere, which spurred controversy for its countless penis jokes at Trump’s expense.

The episode showed Trump naked both in cartoon and live-action form, and the showrunners even fought their own network to keep Trump’s live-action penis uncensored.