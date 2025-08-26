‘South Park’ Trolls Elon Musk With X Post About Ketamine

South Park trolled Elon Musk on Tuesday with an X post calling out his ketamine use.

Harkening back to last week’s episode, “Sickofancy,” which mocked tech CEOs and their cozying up with the White House since Donald Trump’s win, the show’s official X account posted a meme with its character Randy Marsh holding a ketamine nasal spray with the message, “Just like any tech company, we are expanding our minds by microdosing ketamine.”

The account added alongside the meme, “Randy knows the real secret to becoming a tech mogul.”

Randy knows the real secret to becoming a tech mogul. pic.twitter.com/O83ibSvNCe — South Park (@SouthPark) August 26, 2025

Musk was open about his ketamine use in an interview with Don Lemon last year, telling the former CNN host that he takes “a small amount once every other week or something like that.” He’s previously expressed support for using ketamine to treat depression.

In the South Park episode, Randy Marsh becomes convinced, through his overuse of ChatGPT, that he must microdose ketamine with nasal spray if wants to take his failing marijuana business “to the next level” and “be like those Silicon Valley elites.”

South Park, Mark Zuckerberg shown bribing Donald Trump Comedy Central

South Park, Tim Cook bribing Donald Trump Comedy Central

However, the Tesla CEO was only roasted indirectly in South Park’s last episode—unlike Tim Cook or Mark Zuckerberg, who appeared to deliver Trump’s shiny gifts. This is despite the fact that Musk’s name became synonymous with ketamine after The New York Times reported he took so much of the drug on the campaign trail with Trump that it affected his bladder. That report also alleged Musk regularly took ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.

Elon Musk has previously admitted to taking ketamine, although not to the scale detailed in the report. Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images

But while Musk has not explicitly appeared in South Park’s explosive new season, he did actually voice himself in three episodes of the show’s 20th season in 2016.