‘South Park’ Turns Vance Into Santa Trump’s Tiny Elf
South Park is continuing its 28th season on Wednesday night with a Christmas-themed episode. A sneak peek shows Vice President J.D. Vance as an elf helping Donald Trump raise money for the Salvation Army. Vance’s likeness on the Comedy Central show has taken a miniature form since last season. Two episodes ago, he was shown having an affair with Trump, who himself was sleeping with Satan. Trump manages to convince Satan that a video of him and Vance having sex was artificially generated, after which Vance and Trump continue to conspire to abort Trump’s and Satan’s baby. When South Park left off last month, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was depicted as an attention-hungry “d-----bag” competing for social media likes against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who again is shown shooting a dog. “This is not your content!” Hegseth yells at her. “Everyone like and subscribe to the Department of War!”