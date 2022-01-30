CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    SpaceX Winner Gives Seat Away to Friend Because of Weight Limit

    ‘INSANELY DISAPPOINTED’

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    ESA

    Kyle Hippchen, 43, spent $600 on sweepstakes entries to win a seat aboard a SpaceX flight into orbit before he realized he was 80 pounds too heavy to fly. The Florida-based airline pilot was among the more than 72,000 people who entered into the random drawing, so he’d initially resigned himself to a low chance of winning. However, organizers began reaching out about his physicality, so he assumed he was a finalist and asked to pull out since he was over the 250-pound weight limit for passengers. “I was trying to figure out how I could drop 80 pounds in six months, which, I mean, it’s possible, but it’s not the most healthy thing in the world to do,” he said. The flight’s sponsor allowed Hippchen to pick a stand-in, and so he chose Chris Sembrowski, his college roommate at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the 1990s. “It hurts too much,” Hippchen told the AP this past week. “I’m insanely disappointed, but it is what it is.”

    Read it at New York Post