Spanish Ex-King Faces Paternity Suits

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
Beginning next month, Spain’s supreme court will consider two paternity suits brought against former King Juan Carlos. The two suits have been brought by a waiter and his sister, who believe they are the illegitimate children of the former monarch. Civilian courts had rejected the lawsuits in 2012 due to the king’s constitutional immunity, but Juan Carlos lost that privilege when he stepped down. Alberto Sola Jimenez and Ingrid Jeanne Sartiau, the two individuals bringing suit, say all they want from the 76-year-old former king is recognition.