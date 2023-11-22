Spanx’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here—Score 20% Off Bestsellers
Year after year, Spanx shapewear is a hot ticket item for holiday gifting and beyond, so the brand’s Black Friday sale is always worth bookmarking. But while Sara Brinkley’s brainchild is arguably best known for its waist-cinching undergarments, the brand has continued to expand across the clothing category over the years. Now, Spanx offers shoppers not only solution separates but fashion-forward, ready-to-wear items that are both functional and stylish, including activewear, loungewear, swimsuits, and even jeans. And for a limited time, you can score them at a knocked-down price.
Spanx Black Friday Sale
20% Off Bestsellers
While the team behind Spanx is constantly thinking up innovations true to the Spanx pillars, like every successful brand, it has a bestsellers list new and returning customers regularly flock to. Items like its Faux Leather Leggings (high on my wish list), Air Essentials Half Zip (so buttery soft you’ll want to live in it), and Suit Yourself Ribbed Bodysuit (an essential) rank particularly high and would make excellent additions to your or a loved one’s closet. Rather than paying the full price, I highly suggest taking advantage of the deals while you can. From now through Monday, Nov. 27, shoppers can score 20 percent off its bestsellers—including daily steals on select styles. It’s Spanx’s biggest sale of the year, so stock up now!
