Mike Johnson Went Way Off Topic in ‘Horrible’ Sermon at GOP Retreat
‘I’M NOT AT CHURCH’
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) delivered a “horrible” presentation at a GOP retreat in Miami, Florida this weekend that transformed into an all out “sermon,” sources told POLITICO. Johnson’s talk was meant to focus on the Republican Party’s prospects of keeping its two person House majority in the 2024 elections, but instead he began ranting about moral rot in the United States. According to two sources, the lawmaker cited declining numbers of church goers, as well as a withering national religious identity, in his speech. “I’m not at church,” said one source, who described the presentation as “horrible.” They believed Johnson was trying to unite GOP members. “The sermon was so long he couldn’t bring it back to make the point,” they said. Johnson, a Christian nationalist, has a habit of crossing the line between church and state. He’s so devoted to being devout he even admitted that Joe Biden’s presidency was “God’s will.” Last week, Johnson signaled that he planned to crush the Senate’s $95 billion foreign aid package.