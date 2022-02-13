Pelosi Rejects ‘Defund the Police’ as Democratic Party Policy in Favor of ‘Community Safety’
TENSIONS
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday that it was not “the position of the Democratic Party” to champion calls to “defund the police,” in direct response to Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who said earlier this week that she would continue to use the phrase. Speaking to host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, Pelosi acknowledged the fears of more progressive Democrats that “‘defund the police’ is dead,” but insisted, “Community safety, to protect and defend in every way, is our oath of office.” The Speaker added that she had “sympathy” for those mistreated by law enforcement officials, but reiterated that “community safety is our responsibility.” The “defund the police” slogan is a point of contention between progressive and moderate Democrats, with the latter blaming the phrase for heavy party losses during the 2020 election season. Bush said Wednesday that she wouldn’t alter her stance ahead of 2022’s fall midterms, apparently against the direct request of some of her colleagues, whom she did not name.