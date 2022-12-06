Special Counsel Subpoenas Election Officials in Three Key States
ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES
Special counsel Jack Smith is widening the probe into Donald Trump’s efforts to interfere in the 2020 election—and his handling of classified documents—to include local officials and representatives, with new subpoenas for communications between the former president and election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona; Wayne County, Michigan; Dane County, Wisconsin; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to a Washington Post report. The subpoenas are the first known records requests from Smith, who was added to the probe last month, the Post reported. The records requests reportedly require any communications between the officials and Trump and his close buddies from June 1, 2020 until Jan. 20, 2021, according to a copy of the subpoena sent to Dane County obtained by Axios.