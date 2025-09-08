A photograph of Donald Trump with a mysterious blue object between his teeth at the U.S. Open has sparked furious online speculation.

Photographer Andres Kudacki snapped the president watching the men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. The photo shows the president, flanked by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, about to bite down on the blue object.

Kudacki claimed Trump was “taking a tablet” in a post on X, however when contacted the Daily Beast on Sunday, Kudacki admitted he was not sure what the object was.

“I don’t know what it was specifically, I said it was a ‘tablet’ as that works for both, a mint or a tablet,” Kudacki said.

The award-winning Argentinan photographer, based in New York, also confirmed he didn’t see Trump take the object out of a container, noting “he was very discreet.”

“I was waiting for some reaction from him, he’s a big personality,” Kudacki said of snapping Trump.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for clarification.

Speculation on X over what Trump may have been about to consume has raged from blue-colored Wintergreen Altoid mints to a range of potential medication for various ailments available in blue pills, including the blue, square-shaped Hygroton, which is used for high blood pressure and Edema.

Edema is swelling that is caused by too much fluid trapped in the body’s tissues. While it can affect any part of the body, it is most commonly present in legs and feet.

After the president’s swollen ankles and bruised hands became more evident, the White House admitted in July that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, an affliction which develops when key valves in leg veins are no longer able to help blood flow back up to the heart.

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after questions arose about his swollen ankles. The Daily Beast/Reuters

Leavitt claimed the check up came after the president had “noted mild swelling in his lower legs, with the physician conducting a “comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies.”

A report released in April said his blood pressure was 128 over 74, which is considered elevated, however the White House did not state he was taking medication for high blood pressure.

The physical stated Trump’s daily medications were rosuvastatin and ezetimibe to treat cholesterol plus aspirin. Another of Trump’s doctors revealed in 2017 that at that time he was taking finasteride to treat baldness.

The medication speculation comes after the Labor Day weekend when social media was abuzz with wild claims that the president’s lack of public appearances could have been hiding a health incident. On X, the hashtags #TRUMPISDEAD and #TRUMPDIED went viral.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. President Donald Trump, granddaughter to Donald Trump Arabella Kushner, and Former Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner attend the Men's Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on September 7. Al Bello/Getty Images

The mint theory, however, could very well prove correct. Trump was caught on camera discussing his use of Tic Tacs to improve his breath in a crude conversation in 2005, released in 2016 by The Washington Post.

Talking to Billy Bush ahead of uttering the infamous “grab them by the p--y” line, Trump says “Yeah that’s her with the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful... I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything.”