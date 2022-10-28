Spiritual Healer Who Decapitated Pal Over Home Renovations Row Sentenced to 34+ Years
‘EXTREMELY DEVIOUS’
A British spiritual healer who murdered her friend and cut off her head after falling out over money for home renovations was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. Jemma Mitchell, 38, must serve a minimum of 34 years in jail for the killing of Mee Kuen Chong, 67, in London in June 2021. Mitchell, who trained as an osteopath and had experience dissecting human bodies, was convicted of murder on Thursday. Prosecutors said Chong rescinded an offer of around $230,000 to Mitchell for house refurbishment. Mitchell put Chong’s remains into a suitcase before dumping them on the south coast of England. “I am driven to the conclusion that you are extremely devious,” Judge Richard Marks KC said Friday in the first sentencing of a murderer to be televised in England and Wales after rule changes allowing cameras into courtrooms. “You have shown absolutely no remorse and it appears you are in complete denial as to what you did, notwithstanding what in my judgment amounted to overwhelming evidence against you.”