‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Contestants Threaten to Sue Netflix Show
‘BOUNDARIES OF SAFETY’
Contestants from Netflix show Squid Game: The Challenge are threatening to sue producers over physical injuries like hypothermia and nerve damage they allegedly sustained during filming of the show. The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday that British personal injury firm Express Solicitors was seeking compensation for the contestants. CEO Daniel Slade said in a statement, “We have sent letters of claim on behalf of contestants injured in this show… From what we’ve been told they pushed the boundaries of safety in the name of entertainment… Production companies need to ensure that health and safety standards on their shows don’t leave people at risk of harm.” In response, executive producer Stephen Lambert said, “We’re giving away the largest prize in TV competition history. It wasn’t going to be a walk in the park to win $4.56 million.” Conceding there were some “tough” moments, he added that the show was “a lot nicer and a lot easier than an awful lot of unscripted shows—compared to some of the survival shows that have been made, or compared to a whole bunch of successful shows in the States and in the rest of the world.”