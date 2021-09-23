Florida Man Who Killed Daughter-in-Law Dies in Prison of COVID
...RIP?
A Florida man serving prison time for killing his daughter-in-law in 2019 has died behind bars of COVID-19, according to reports. Angel Rivera and his son, Christopher Otero-Rivera, were found guilty of murdering and mutilating the body of Nicole Montalvo, the estranged wife of Otero-Rivera who was last seen dropping off the couple's child at her in-laws’ house. (Montalvo was Angel Rivera’s daughter-in-law.) Her remains were found in an empty lot owned by Nicholas Rivera, another member of the Rivera family in prison for dozens of child sex crimes. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Angel Rivera died in a Florida prison at 56 years old. Rivera reportedly died of COVID-19, per WKMG-Channel 6, though the District 9 Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to confirm his cause of death.