St. Louis 12-Year-Old Dead After Flood Sweeps Her Into Storm Drain
A 12-year-old girl was killed in St. Louis on Saturday after the rushing waters from a flash flood swept her into a storm drain, where she drowned. The girl, Alyeya Carter, was in a car on Interstate 70 near the city’s airport around 1:30 a.m. when the destructive storm hit, authorities said. As the driver attempted to make a u-turn, floodwaters swept the car into a concrete drain. The driver and the two other girls in the car were able to escape, but Carter was pushed further into the drain as she tried to get out. Her body was later found by rescuers. The storm felled trees and power lines across the city, knocking out power for roughly 40,000 people and damaging cars and buildings.