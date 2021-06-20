St. Louis Lawyer Buys New AR-15 Days After Being Forced to Give Up Gun He Pointed at Protesters

Read it at DailyMail
Days after St. Louis gun fanatic Mark McCloskey was forced to give up the guns he waved at protestors last year, he seems to have already found a replacement. McCloskey took to Twitter Saturday to brag about his new purchase—an AR-15. “Checking out my new AR!” he wrote. McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, pleaded guilty Thursday to numerous misdemeanors in connection with an incident last year, in which they brandished guns at protesters during the racial justice protests last year. The couple was required to pay thousands of dollars in fines and, as part of their deal, had to give up the guns they waved. Mark McCloskey, who announced a run for U.S. Senate last month, has displayed no remorse toward the incident and said he would do it again.