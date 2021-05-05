Minnesota Man Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence and $12 Million Bill for Torching Minneapolis Police Station
‘FUEL TO THE FIRE’
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison and ordered to repay $12 million after pleading guilty to helping torch a Minneapolis police station during George Floyd protests. Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, had pushed a wooden barrel into a fire started at the entrance of the building, which had been started by others during the protests in May 2020, the Duluth News Tribune reports. Acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk said Wolfe “literally added fuel to the fire.” He admitted to entering the police station and stealing gear, including ammo, handcuffs, a knife, and a police vest that he was still wearing when he was arrested.
Two other men, Bryce Michael Williams and Davon De-Andre Turner, have also pleaded guilty to the burning of the police station, but have yet to be sentenced. Separately, 23-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson was sentenced to four years and ordered to pay $12 million last month for his role in helping start the fire at the Third Precinct building.