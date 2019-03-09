CHEAT SHEET
Stage Four Cancer Patient's Hospital Room Searched by Missouri Police For Weed
Police officers in Bolivar, Missouri faced criticism after a viral video showed officers searching the hospital room of a stage 4 cancer patient for marijuana. According to USA Today, Nolan Sousley has pancreatic cancer, and has been using marijuana to manage pain after stopping chemotherapy treatments. Last week, police said they entered Sousley's room in Citizens Memorial Healthcare after reports that they smelled marijuana, and proceeded to go through Sousley's possessions. A video recording of the incident went viral after it was posted on Wednesday on Facebook, showing Sousley pleading with officers to let him use marijuana because he does “not have time to wait” for the state to begin processing medical marijuana applications later this year. The officers ultimately did not find marijuana in Sousley's room, and did not arrest him or give him a citation.