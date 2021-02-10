CHEAT SHEET
Stanford Pediatrician Set Up Sex Date With Girl: Cops
A California pediatrician is under arrest after allegedly being caught trying to set up a sexual rendezvous with an underage girl. The Mercury News reports that Dr. Dylan O’Connor, 33, worked at Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford, which has put him on leave and scrubbed his bio from its website. Redwood City Police said cops in San Jose alerted them to O’Connor, and they discovered he had sent lewd photos and was trying to “lure a self-declared underage female to a designated location with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her.” When he showed up on Feb. 5, police were waiting.