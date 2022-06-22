State Senator Sues Texas Department of Public Safety for Uvalde Shooting Records
Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety saying he’s been denied key documents on law enforcement’s response to the school shooting at Robb Elementary. Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde and complained that police explanations have been full of “outright lies,” alleges that the Texas DPS violated state law by refusing to give him access to public records. In the lawsuit, Gutierrez claims that he sent an open records request to the DPS director on May 31. According to Gutierrez, DPS had 10 business days to either respond to the request or ask the attorney general whether it could deny the request, but did neither. “The State of Texas failed these families and those families deserve to know the complete, unalterable truth about what happened that day,” the petition reads. “This is a suit to demand just that.”