Stephen Colbert has criticized ABC and CBS for their “weak” decisions to give in to President Donald Trump and his administration’s demands.

The comments came as the 61-year-old trashed ABC for its sudden decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air.

“Tonight we are all Jimmy Kimmel,” the late-night host said in his Thursday taping, according to a source in the audience.

It was Colbert’s first monologue since ABC announced it would preempt Kimmel’s show “indefinitely” after a Trump-appointed FCC chairman threatened to revoke their broadcasting license.

“Yesterday after threats from Trump’s FCC chair, ABC yanked Kimmel off the air indefinitely. That is blatant censorship,” Colbert said, adding about Trump, “With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch.”

In a Q&A with the audience before taping, Colbert reportedly compared ABC negatively to his own company, CBS, which canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in July.

“I’ll say this for my network: they wouldn’t have done this,” Colbert said. “Regardless of what you think, that has already been done and how that looks, this is weak,” Colbert declared. “This is blatant censorship.”

Colbert showed viewers a Rolling Stone article reporting Wednesday, “Multiple execs felt that Kimmel had not actually said anything over the line, but the threat of Trump administration retaliation loomed.”

Colbert highlighted FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s post on X Wednesday night, which praised ABC’s decision to comply to his demands.

“It is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community value,” Carr wrote.

“Well you know what my community values are, Buster? Freedom of speech,” Colbert said.

The cancelation of Colbert’s show itself set off major concerns in July over the state of freedom of speech in the second Trump administration.

The announcement of Colbert’s cancelation came mere days after he accused his parent company Paramount of settling a flimsy lawsuit with Trump solely to help their merger with Skydance Media go through.