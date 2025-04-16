Media

Stephen Colbert Has Solution for Donald Trump’s ‘Authoritarian Power Grab’

💡💡💡

Colbert has an idea about how to protect American citizens from Trump’s “El Salvador hell pit.”

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Stephen Colbert may have raised the alarm over President Trump’s latest “dictator” move, but he says he has a possible fix.

In his monologue Tuesday, Colbert discussed the case of a wrongly-deported Maryland man who grabbed headlines after the Trump administration defied a court order to facilitate his return from an El Salvador mega prison.

Colbert told viewers that even if they don’t somehow care about Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s situation, they should still be deeply concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re telling yourself, ‘well, what happened to this guy doesn’t apply to me,’ try adding the word ‘yet,’” Colbert argued.

He explained, “Because for the last week, Trump has been publicly mulling the idea of sending American citizens to rot in the El Salvador hell pit.”

“Trump wants to arrest people without due process in defiance of the Supreme Court, and also wants to include American citizens,” Colbert said. “We’re not ‘on our way’ to a dictatorship. We’re on the ship with old Tater Dick.”

But, Colbert added, there may be a solution.

He continued, “But there must be something we can do. The founders must have built in some sort of ‘Break glass if Constitution stops working’ mechanism, right?”

Trump’s Latest ‘Authoritarian’ Move Blindsided Jon StewartTAKEN ABACK
Michael Boyle
Jon Stewart on The Daily Show

Quoting from a Brennan Center for Justice article, Colbert explained, “When somebody refuses to comply with a court order, ‘it is the primary role and mission of the United States Marshals Service to obey, execute, and enforce all orders of the federal courts.’”

“And you do not want to mess with Marshals,” Colbert joked. “You know their slogan, ‘Marshalls: you will beg for the logic of a TJ Maxx.”

The Supreme Court Majority Has Ruled Itself Out of BusinessGOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
David Rothkopf
Photo illustration of the Supreme Court with closing signs hung around on a red background

Colbert’s argument for the Marshals to enforce the Supreme Court’s orders was only suggested after he detailed how little the second Trump administration has seemed to care about the courts so far.

“[The Supreme Court] ordered Trump to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia from El Salvador, but so far Donald Trump is defying the Supreme Court,” Colbert said. “And there is your constitutional crisis. It’s a failure of checks and balances.”

Colbert concluded, “The Supreme Court has to have more power than the bathroom sign that says ‘employees must wash hands.’ Because you know Trump ignores that sign.”

Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsChina Trolls JD Vance by Turning His Own Insult Against Him
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsPam Bondi Gives Stunning Response When Asked if Trump’s Plan to Jail Americans Abroad Is ‘Legal’
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsElite Pentagon Unit Resigns En Masse After Clashing With DOGE
Erkki Forster
PoliticsKaroline Leavitt Melts Down Over Deported ‘Father of the Year’
Erkki Forster
MediaGayle King Says We Should All Take Million-Dollar Flights to Space
Corbin Bolies